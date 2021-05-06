Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

