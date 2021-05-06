Wedbush Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

