Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/26/2021 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 15,024,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967,106. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

