Weis Markets, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WMK opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

