Well Done LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

