Well Done LLC Buys 128 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $570,394. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $196.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.