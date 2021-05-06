Well Done LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.