Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Edison International stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

