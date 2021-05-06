WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $986,092. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.