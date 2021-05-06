WESCO International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,208 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

