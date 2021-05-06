West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,569. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $194.15 and a one year high of $334.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.