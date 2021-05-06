Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $801,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,320.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

