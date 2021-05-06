Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

WDC stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

