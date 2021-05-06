Western Forest Products’ (WEF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Shares of WEF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. 1,345,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$844.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

