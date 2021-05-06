Western Forest Products’ (WEF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.47.
Shares of WEF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. 1,345,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$844.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
