WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $217.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased over the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Shares of WEX opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

