Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WY. Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $38.56 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

