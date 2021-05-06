Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 853,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,346. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.