WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $13.85. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 2,994 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%.
Several research firms have commented on WOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
