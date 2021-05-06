William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QIAGEN in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.06 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

