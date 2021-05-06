William Blair Weighs in on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

