Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,760 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 121,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

