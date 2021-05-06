Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

