Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 6,668,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68.

