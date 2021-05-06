Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.