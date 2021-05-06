Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $69.01.

