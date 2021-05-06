Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GeoPark by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $4,017,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,747. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $986.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

