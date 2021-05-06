Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $4,615,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,419,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

