Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public traded as high as $264.61 and last traded at $263.83, with a volume of 17721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.78.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 355,966 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

