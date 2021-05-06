Wing (WING) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $45.00 or 0.00080437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and $17.08 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.09 or 0.01162025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00779127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,764.19 or 0.99677747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,691,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,254 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

