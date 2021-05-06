WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Raised to $7.25 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

