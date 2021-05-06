Wownero Price Tops $1.05 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $618,261.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00247480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

