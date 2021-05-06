Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $642,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

