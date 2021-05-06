Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,192 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $13,637,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.