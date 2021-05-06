WT Wealth Management Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $141.00.

