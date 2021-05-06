WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW stock traded up $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,640,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

