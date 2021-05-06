WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of WW opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

