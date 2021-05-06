Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

