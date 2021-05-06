XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $65.51

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.51, but opened at $62.51. XPEL shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPEL by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit