XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down to $65.51

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.51, but opened at $62.51. XPEL shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPEL by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.