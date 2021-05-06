Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Xperi updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Earnings History for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

