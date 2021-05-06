XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stephens

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.09, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

