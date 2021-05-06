xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,039.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007440 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $5,039.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006884 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001340 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005438 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002159 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

