Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Get Yellow alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

YELL stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

In related news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $158,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $550,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $4,879,000.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yellow (YELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.