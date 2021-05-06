YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,330 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

YETI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 33,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,599. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

