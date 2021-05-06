Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,448 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 85 put options.

YEXT stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,237. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

