Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 173.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 69,879 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,808,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13,407.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88,169.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,872 shares during the period.

SPTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

