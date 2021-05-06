Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

