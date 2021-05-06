Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the highest is $11.71 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 11,063,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

