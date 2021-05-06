Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

