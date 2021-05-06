Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $14.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $110.80. 4,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,875. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,233 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

