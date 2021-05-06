Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 97,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,323. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

